Pastors Want To Resume In-Person Religious Services

Film and TV Production To Resume, But Probably Far from Hollywood

Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s "drafting" guidelines and standards so television and film projects can resume production as California emerges from the pandemic shutdown. But Los Angeles County likely won’t meet those standards at first, so Hollywood still won’t be able to shoot in Hollywood.

Reporter: Shannon Lin, KQED

Watchdogs: Cuts to Senior Services Could Endanger Elderly, Disabled

Nursing home watchdogs say proposed cuts to programs serving the elderly and the disabled will put more people at risk for COVID-19.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Subcontractors Won't Get Part of Federal Bailout of Airlines

Many people whose work is critical to the airline industry aren’t seeing a dime of that money. They’re subcontractors: janitors, maintenance workers and caterers, like one airline cook at San Francisco International Airport.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED