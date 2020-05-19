Is Mass Transit Ready for Reopening? Who's Ready to Ride?

Newsom Changes Qualifications for Next Phase of Reopening

The vast majority of counties in the Golden State can start easing pandemic restrictions and reopening their economies, says Governor Gavin Newsom. This despite the fact that there are more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in the Golden State and more than 3,200 Californians have died from COVID-19.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Legislators Ready to Reassert Power in Sacramento

Since the pandemic started and the state shut down, Governor Newsom has wielded an enormous amount of power. But the legislature is now back in session and at a state Senate hearing Monday, lawmakers seemed ready to reassert themselves as budget negotiations get underway. These discussions are going to be tough because of the need to make up for a huge drop in tax revenue.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Is Mass Transit Ready for Reopening? Are People Ready to Ride Again?

As stay at home restrictions are loosened, how many people will really feel safe returning to buses trains and subways? The experts really have no idea what's ahead. But for now trains and buses are mostly empty.

Guest: Phillip A. Washington, CEO, L.A. County's Metropolitan Transportation Agency