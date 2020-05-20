KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Cartooning-in-Place: Learn How to Draw Bay Area Sea Animals
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Cartooning-in-Place: Learn How to Draw Bay Area Sea Animals

Mark Fiore

Missing Bay Area wildlife? Or just feeling ready to toss your TV into the bay?

KQED's Mark Fiore is back with another episode of his cartoon tutorial series, and this week we're going underwater. (No snorkel required.)

Grab some paper and something to sketch with (a marker, pencil or crayons will do just fine), and join Mark as he shows you how to draw jellyfish, whales and more! Try your hand at making your own underwater scene.

When he's not showing you how to cartoon, Mark creates daily cartoons for KQED called Drawn to the Bay and a weekly political animation.

Sponsored

Have a request for something you'd like to learn to draw? Send an email to cartoons@kqed.org. And if you want to share a cartoon you've drawn after watching Cartooning-in-Place, send it in! We may feature it in a future episode.