Cartooning-in-Place: Learn How to Draw Bay Area Sea Animals

Missing Bay Area wildlife? Or just feeling ready to toss your TV into the bay?

KQED's Mark Fiore is back with another episode of his cartoon tutorial series, and this week we're going underwater. (No snorkel required.)

Grab some paper and something to sketch with (a marker, pencil or crayons will do just fine), and join Mark as he shows you how to draw jellyfish, whales and more! Try your hand at making your own underwater scene.

When he's not showing you how to cartoon, Mark creates daily cartoons for KQED called Drawn to the Bay and a weekly political animation.