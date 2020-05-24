With a Braille Printing Press in His Garage, This Sonoma Teacher Goes the Extra Mile

"I have to check in with almost all the students I work weekly with just to see, 'Okay, how did the week go? What were the holes? What were the things we need to work on? What are the things that are coming up?'" Mckenzie said.

His first hurdle was making sure they could handle Zoom, the go-to tool for many teachers and students to meet in virtual classrooms.

"Some of them were like, 'Oh, in three days I'm having my first Zoom class,'" Mckenzie recalled. "And it's not going to wait for them to know how to use it."

Mckenzie had to find a way to make Zoom meetings accessible to sight-limited students. His hack: create a tactile braille map of Zoom navigation so students could reference that while he walked them through the app. He compared this to a sighted person using Google Maps when traveling to a new place.

With this prep, Mckenzie said his students are more confident participating in Zoom classes and raising their hands or sharing a document.

Lasting Relationships

McKenzie has been working with the Sonoma County Schools for 11 years, and while other teachers see students come and go, he often maintains relationships with his students over their entire career.

He's known 16-year-old Mario Chitwood since he was in third grade. Chitwood is now a sophomore at Quest Forward Academy in Santa Rosa. He was born with a genetic eye disease, and is completely blind, and he's also the only blind student at his school. Since schools moved online, Chitwood said Mckenzie has been a life line.

"He drops off brailled math sheets that I need for school," said Chitwood. "Right now the math I'm doing has to do a lot with visuals and he prints out diagrams so that I can get the same information that a sighted person can get."

Chitwood and Mckenzie share an interest in figuring out how tech can be used to help other blind students become more independent.

"In third grade, I was a sponge for technology, so he would have to like learn the technology before he could teach it to me. And I made that very difficult because I would do learning real quick. We pushed each other," Chitwood said.

It was Mckenzie who helped Chitwood get a new computer designed for the visually impaired, called a Polaris, after Chitwood's family lost their home in the 2017 Tubbs fire. The family lived in Coffey Park, a subdivision that burned to the ground.

"He's just a great guy to be around. He makes the people around him happy," Chitwood said of McKenzie.