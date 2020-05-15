Governor Gavin Newsom plans massive cuts to California's budget unless Congress approves more aid. Scott and Marisa discuss the governor's May Revise and the budget process ahead with KQED's Katie Orr. Then, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) joins to share his thoughts on the governor's proposal, Assembly Bill 5, how to manage cuts to public education and the legislature's response to the pandemic.
Political Breakdown
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley on California's Budget and the Legislature's Response to COVID-19
28 min
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) (Office of Assemblyman Kevin Kiley)
