COVID-19 Hits State Women's Prison

The state Department of Corrections has announced a new COVID-19 outbreak at a women's prison in San Bernardino County. The California Institution for Women has tested at least 400 inmates since last Friday, and positive cases are increasing there.

Pharmacies Get Green Light to Test for COVID-19

Soon it might be as easy as stopping at a local pharmacy to find out if you have the coronavirus. The new state guidance allows tests that tell you if you have the virus or you had it in the past.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

State Attempts to Test Workers and Residents of All Nursing Homes

California officials say it will take more time to test all workers and patients for coronavirus at over 1200 nursing homes statewide. They’re looking at what three counties -- LA, San Francisco and Alameda -- already are doing to inform it.

Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED

State Task Force Weighs Costs of School Reopening

A state task force is working on what it will take to reopen schools safely, but it will be up to individual districts to decide when to reopen. That’s according to State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy

What's Next for California's Budget?

The Governor’s revised budget proposal comes out today, and one thing is sure: California's coffers have seen better days. KQED Politics reporter Katie Orr joins Lily Jamali to explain where things stand and what can be expected.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED