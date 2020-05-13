LA Residents Set To Shelter-in-Place Through July

Los Angeles has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Yesterday, the county's 10 million residents discovered they'll be sheltering in place for longer than they expected. L.A. County's public health director, Barbara Ferrer, said the stay at home order need to be extended because coronavirus infection rates and deaths keep rising in the county.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Oceanside Official Rallies Local Support to Reopen

Oceanside city councilman Christopher Rodriguez is asking local business owners to join his push to get the economy back up and running right away. Rodriguez published a letter over the weekend telling business owners to reopen if they feel comfortable.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

New Poll Finds Bipartisan Concern About COVID-19 Response

The online poll of 2,500 likely California voters found that a bipartisan majority say they are concerned about the government response to COVID-19, as well as the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

What Does Universal Basic Income Look Like During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

I our current reality of widespread illness and record unemployment, a concept like “universal basic income” may be more welcome than ever. Lily Jamali calls up Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, the first mayor in the US to pilot a program like this one, to find out how the program is faring.