As Elon Musk Feuds With Alameda County, Tesla Reopens Fremont Plant

The move came after a sharp escalation of Musk's and Tesla's long-running disagreement with the county over whether the plant should be closed while shelter-at-home orders are in place.

A statement posted by Tesla on its website Saturday night said the company “has started the process of resuming operations” but didn’t say when manufacturing would actually begin.

Technology news site The Verge, quoting two anonymous plant employees, reported Monday that production had resumed at the facility over the weekend.

On Saturday, Tesla filed suit against Alameda County seeking to overturn the order, and Musk threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing and headquarters operations out of the state.

Tesla contends in the lawsuit that Alameda County can’t be more restrictive than orders from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit says the governor’s coronavirus restrictions refer to federal guidelines classifying “vehicles and commercial ships manufacturing” as essential businesses that are allowed to continue operating.

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

He wrote that whether the company keeps any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in the future.

Newsom has said repeatedly that counties can impose restrictions that are more stringent than state orders. Alameda County was among six San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley in imposing stay-at-home orders in mid-March.

During a Monday coronavirus briefing, Newsom downplayed the dispute between Tesla and the county and said he hadn't heard the plant had reopened.

"My understanding is they have had some very constructive conversations, and my belief and hope and expectation is as early as next week they’ll be able to resume," Newsom said.

The Alameda County Public Health Department declined comment Monday and referred to a statement it made Saturday saying it was working with Tesla to develop a safety plan allowing the Fremont plant to reopen.

The department said it looks forward to reaching agreement on a plan to reopen “very soon," but noted that given the sacrifices made to protect public health, “it is our collective responsibility to move through the phases of reopening and loosening the restrictions" in the safest way possible.

Alameda County Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said Monday morning he didn’t know whether Tesla had reopened and added that it would be up to the Fremont Police Department to enforce the health order.

State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 per day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

Tesla said in a 38-page "Return to Work Playbook" released Saturday night it has safety procedures to protect workers including increased cleaning, enforcement of social distancing, providing face coverings and gloves where needed, installing barriers between workers when necessary and worker temperature checks at “some locations.”

Scott Haggerty, a member of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors whose district includes the Tesla plant, told The New York Times over the weekend that local officials had been negotiating with the company to reopen the facility on May 18.

“We were working on a lot of policies and procedures to help operate that plant and quite frankly, I think Tesla did a pretty good job, and that’s why I had it to the point where on May 18, Tesla would have opened,” Haggerty told the Times.

But Haggerty said that timeline was unacceptable to Musk, who was insisting on opening last Friday. When county health authorities held firm on their insistence that the plant could not open, Musk pushed forward with a lawsuit and his series of threatening tweets.

“He could have spent time enjoying his new baby and given me and my staff a couple more days and his plant would have been open on May 18,” Haggerty told the Times. “Am I somewhat sympathetic with Tesla? Yes I am. Am I sympathetic to the way Musk is treating people? No.”

Musk has issued a series of bitterly critical tweets about the stay-home order since the company’s April 29 first-quarter earnings were released. He has called the restrictions "fascist."

Tesla’s reopening comes as other automakers are starting to reopen factories in the U.S. Toyota also planned to restart production Monday, while General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler all plan to restart their plants gradually next week.

This story includes reporting from KQED's Scott Shafer and The Associated Press.