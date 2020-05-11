California Launches New Child Care Website — But Where's the Crucial Info?

The current California child care website has disappointed some parents and providers alike.

“It’s really bad,” said San Francisco mom Maria Jandres. “That portal doesn’t give you any information. It doesn’t say where they are, how many spaces. For a new parent it has nothing. It leaves you more lost and with even more questions.”

Jandres said her 4-year-old son’s regular child care site closed in March, around the time her work as a Realtor and court translator was coming to a slow stop. She stayed home with him for three weeks before signing up as a food delivery driver for various apps. She now juggles his care with her partner when he is not working.

“We have to figure out our child care because we don’t have anyone else,” she said. “Without child care neither my partner or I would be able to survive.”

At the same time, she said she is afraid to send her child to a provider she doesn’t already know, even if there are slots for essential workers. She’d rather ask around in her community for a personal recommendation.

This comes as no surprise to preschool owner Amanda Simoni, who went from having 54 kids every day to the 10 she is taking care of now at Heritage School of Discovery in Oakdale. She said she has laid off half of her staff and hopes to bring them back as soon as more kids return.

Simoni said California’s new child care website “came too late and it does not give enough information.”

She reached out to her local nonprofit child care agency after perusing the site and finding her phone number was wrong. It also included three complaints against her program, all of which were three or more years old and had been resolved, she said.

Simoni said parents should have all the information, but it should be listed in a comprehensive way. As is, she said, the portal is “just not giving accurate information, it’s not giving parents the opportunity to make a good decision.”

For parents seeking child care sites that are much smaller than Heritage School, and are operated out of a provider’s home, this portal is going to require some additional hoops.