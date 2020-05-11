Rural NorCal Sheriffs Want Flexible Shutdown Rules

Tourism in Southern California Expects Big Hit

The coronavirus has brought the travel and hospitality industries to a standstill. People aren’t flying, hotels are empty, and bars and restaurants are barely getting by with takeout service. A forecast commissioned by the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board expects the city to lose billions of dollars and millions of visitors.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

Small and Medium Cities Looking at Vast Budget Deficits

Just six cities in the state expect to get a cut of a $150 billion in federal help from the CARES Act, which only applies to cities with at least half a million people qualify. What about the rest?

Guest: Ben Christopher, CalMatters

Sheriffs in Far Northern Reaches of State Want More Flexible Shutdown Rules

Sheriffs in Northern California are pushing back against some aspects of Governor Gavin Newsom’s shelter in place orders. They argue the rules should be different for their counties, because cases of COVID-19 there make up a small portion of the state’s total.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED