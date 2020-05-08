From Ebola to Coronavirus — A Simple Practice of Sticker-Photo Portraits for Health Care Workers

Her gut reaction was to photoshop an imagined picture of the health care worker on the outside of the protective suit.

She began reading detailed accounts about Ebola and specifically accounts of patients and doctors. Reading accounts of those who survived, and had gone through isolation, “they felt completely dehumanized,” she said.

She set aside her other projects and plunged in to explore options for rural Liberia, “how to take portraits of health care workers and print them out on adhesive labels without electricity?”

After extensive research, she emailed Dr. J. Soka Moses, in Liberia. He responded enthusiastically, and a month later Dr. Moses Massaquoi, — then Chair of Ebola Management for Liberia, issued her an invitation to Liberia (NPR featured the original project in 2015).

In February 2015, she was on a plane to Liberia partnering directly with the government, “not a white woman-sort-of-freelancer-do gooder, but invited by case management of Liberia,” she said. As she unloaded her six large boxes of printers, vinyl labels, and water resistant ink and supplies, a fellow passenger asked if she was moving to Liberia. She stayed for three-weeks, left her supplies and returned to the States.

According to Jennifer Giovanni, head of infection control at a treatment center in a rural part of Liberia, the project did start working. Giovanni said the photos have made a huge difference — not only for the patients.

The Portrait Project Pilots at Stanford

Fast-forward to today and Heffernan is now partnered with Stanford to bring the PPE portrait project to life again in an effort to share how much warmth a simple photo-sticker can bring.

As the novel coronavirus escalated, Stanford research scientist Cati Brown-Johnson remembered seeing Heffernan’s prior work and thought, “This needs to be happening right this second.”

“It's very simple, very straightforward,” Brown-Johnson said.

The pilot project has since expanded to provide portrait stickers for Stanford hospital’s health care workers in primary and palliative care and at least ten other U.S. locations, including UMass and USC-Keck are in various stages of implementation. Heffernan also said people in Italy and Canada have contacted her to find out how they might do something similar.

Brown-Johnson’s research is in humanism and the connection between doctor and patient, “I get really interested in things that help patients heal themselves,” she said.

Brown-Johnson said a patient's mindset can become more positive when a provider is warm and competent. Research is beginning to reflect this.

Although protective equipment signals competence, she said, there's also "zero warmth in PPE."

Heffernan’s portraits remind patients of a provider's humanity. In addition, Brown-Johnson said healthcare providers told her they felt more comfortable approaching cars when they had a portrait on.

“That helps them feel more comfortable,” Brown-Johnson said.

Brown-Johnson admits that more broadly, the portraits are an extra task that needs to be done for a healthcare system that is already strapped. But she’s willing to get past that.

“I think it's really important to have a champion on site, somebody that's really excited about this, that can kind of stay on top of it — that can continue printing and printing stickers,” she said.