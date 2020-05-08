KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Stephanie Valencia on the 2020 Latino Vote
Political Breakdown

Stephanie Valencia on the 2020 Latino Vote

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Equis Labs President Stephanie Valencia on Political Breakdown.

California's contracts for protective gear draw increased scrutiny, and the Newsom administration projects a $41 billion drop in revenues. Marisa and Scott discuss those developments with KQED's Guy Marzorati, along with a preview of next week's special election in the 25th Congressional District. Then, Stephanie Valencia, President of Equis Labs, joins to discuss her extensive surveying of Latinos in 2020 battleground states, what she's watching for in pandemic polling, and her time working in the Obama White House.

Sponsored