Stephanie Valencia on the 2020 Latino Vote

California's contracts for protective gear draw increased scrutiny, and the Newsom administration projects a $41 billion drop in revenues. Marisa and Scott discuss those developments with KQED's Guy Marzorati, along with a preview of next week's special election in the 25th Congressional District. Then, Stephanie Valencia, President of Equis Labs, joins to discuss her extensive surveying of Latinos in 2020 battleground states, what she's watching for in pandemic polling, and her time working in the Obama White House.