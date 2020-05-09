How California's Oldest Weekly Newspaper Covers COVID-19

The Mountain Messenger is California’s oldest running weekly newspaper — it’s been around since 1853 and Mark Twain was an early contributor. The newspaper has become a lifeline for people in Downieville, a remote community where local news about the coronavirus is hard to find.

Downieville is a quaint historic town in a canyon, surrounded by forests. It’s at the confluence of the Downie River and the North Fork of the Yuba River. While Downieville's legacy is gold mining, today it relies mostly on tourism for economic survival. The population is older, there’s no hospital for miles and the internet service is spotty.

You could also say that the "Mountain Messenger" himself is Carl Butz, the paper’s new owner, who stepped in to keep the presses running earlier this year when the former owner was ready to retire.

Butz is 71. He’s tall and lanky. He chain-smokes. He’s got a gold front tooth and smiles easily. He says a local newspaper helps keep a community thriving.

“If you don't have a newspaper, your identity goes away. It isolates you to not have some common ground that everybody knows about,” said Butz.

Covering Coronavirus

Butz says part of what he's doing at The Mountain Messenger is what he calls “scrapbook journalism.” People want to see photographs of themselves and of people they know in the paper. As the editor, he covers everything from county board meetings and legal notices to local poetry contests and chili cook-offs. He also writes about the history and culture of the town.