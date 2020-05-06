California, City Attorneys Sue Uber and Lyft Over Worker Misclassification

The state of California and some cities are suing Uber and Lyft for misclassifying their drivers as contractors and denying them access to employee benefits like unemployment insurance, which is especially needed during the pandemic.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Advocates Call For Prisoner Release As Inmate Cases Grow

More than 200 prisoners at California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County have tested positive for COVID-19 along with 44 staff members. One inmate has died, while four have been released. Prison officials say another 287 inmates have tests pending.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Children With Undocumented Parents Are Being Denied Federal Aid

A federal law providing coronavirus emergency aid discriminates against millions of U.S. citizen kids by denying them payments because their parents are undocumented. That’s according to a class-action lawsuit on behalf of these children -- including roughly 1 million in California.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED