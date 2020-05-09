In Murphys, an Iconic Gold Rush Hotel Lies Silent For the First Time in 164 Years

Goss said owning the hotel feels like owning a museum. It’s a gold rush relic, a piece of history that has seen generations of Californians pass through since 1856. Now, for the first time in it’s storied existence, the building sits empty.

“We’ve had a couple of big fires come through here, we didn’t close,” Goss said. “PG&E shutdowns in California, we didn’t close — we had the bar open by candlelight and we were cooking food out on the barbecue.”

Wild West Resiliency

The Murphys Hotel has weathered many storms, both the economic and the literal ones. But the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis defy even this Wild West resiliency — something that’s characterized this old mining town for a century and a half.

The gold rush brought thousands of miners to the region, and by 1852, Murphys had a larger population than it does now, according to local historian Judith Marvin.

“There was a three-story hotel, eight taverns, two restaurants, one express and banking house, nine carpenter shops,” Marvin said. “So it was booming by then.”

The area generated $20 million in gold, and a lot of it was taken from the creek right behind the historic hotel. Throughout the years, the hotel hosted figures like Mark Twain, Susan B. Anthony and J.P. Morgan.

But then came Murphys’ first big bust.

“All the easy gold was found and the whole county went into a big depression,” Marvin said. “But Murphys just kind of staggered along. Slumbered, you could say.”