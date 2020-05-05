How the Nation's First COVID-19 Death Went Undetected in San Jose

The county’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Michelle Jorden wrote in an email Thursday, that she tested for other viruses that might have contributed to Dowd’s death, to rule out other causes before testing for COVID-19. That process took several weeks.

By the time Dowd’s test results came back negative for other viruses, the criteria for COVID-19 testing at the CDC had changed. On Feb. 27, the agency issued new guidance that anyone whom doctors strongly suspected of having the virus could be tested.

Jorden wrote that because the tissue from Dowd was taken after her death, it could not be analyzed by a local lab. So she sent the sample to the CDC on March 16, and notified her county health department. It had been over a month since Dowd’s death.

“It took the CDC several weeks to provide the results, and those results were released publicly the same day they were received by the Medical Examiner-Coroner” on April 21, Jorden wrote.

Dowd's autopsy officially listed COVID-19 as her cause of death on April 23.

Did the County Alert Others About 3 Suspicious Deaths?

Santa Clara County Public Health officials did not disseminate information about the case to others until the test confirmed COVID-19 on April 21 – over two months after Dowd’s death.

“The day the results were received from the CDC, they were immediately shared with the state of California Department of Public Health and other partners, and were shared publicly,” an agency spokesperson wrote in a May 1 email.

Santa Clara County announced the news that COVID-19 was confirmed in the tissue samples belonging to three people who died at home: Dowd, and two men who died on Feb. 17 and March 6, respectively. None of them had traveled beforehand, which indicated they caught the virus through community spread.

All three of the COVID-19 deaths Santa Clara County announced in April died in their homes well before March 16, when six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley issued shelter-in-place orders to combat community spread of the coronavirus.

“We had been wondering, ‘How will we detect community transmission if we're not testing people who haven't traveled?’” County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said at a press conference announcing the test results. “And I think this answers the question, in that, ‘We didn't detect community spread.’”

But there were strong suspicions in the Medical Examiner’s Office that COVID-19 was causing deaths in the community long before those test results were received.

A March 6 memo obtained by KQED suggests that at least one of the medical examiners in Santa Clara County suspected he had been exposed to multiple decedents with COVID-19 as early as mid-February.

Dr. Joseph O’Hara wrote to a judge to ask that he be excused from testifying in court.

“In the last 2 weeks I have performed examinations on 4 individuals suspected of infection with the COVID-19 virus,” O’Hara wrote, “including one individual who died after being exposed to the virus on the Princess Cruise Line ship.”

O’Hara also stated he was “experiencing symptoms of cough and headache” and couldn’t guarantee he had not been exposed.

The county has not confirmed whether O’Hara was ever quarantined, and attempts to reach him directly were unsuccessful.

When asked about O’Hara’s memo, Jorden responded that she could not provide personal health information about employees, but that staff are following strict guidelines on protecting themselves by using personal protective equipment.

In an earlier interview, Dr. Jorden said none of her staff had been “confirmed” to have COVID-19.

Bay Area forensic pathologist Dr. Judy Melinek said Santa Clara County should have sounded an alarm as soon as pathologists suspected COVID-19 caused Dowd’s death.

“If we're not capable of recognizing a potentially transmissible infectious disease when it comes to our door, then we are not doing our job guarding the public health,” Melinek said.

Melinek believes the region may have lost crucial time to isolate people with the virus and implement broad shelter-in-place orders.

“Every day that you don't do contact tracing is a day lost where people who are asymptomatic spreaders or pre-symptomatic spreaders are sharing that virus with other people,” Melinek said. “So every day of delay is potential lives lost.”