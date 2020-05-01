Inspired by Oakland's Moms 4 Housing, Homeless Women Occupy Vacant SF House

Covington wasn’t sure what happened to the property but said the investment group who had hired her, Citadel Real Estate, no longer owned it. Currently, the home is owned by the 4555 19th St. Trust.

The occupation was the terminus of a “cancel rent” car caravan that began Friday morning at Pier 50 in San Francisco. Demonstrators were calling on landlords, mortgage holders and the government to suspend rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus pandemic. It joined one of the many May Day demonstrations calling out the lack of adequate health care, insufficient personal protective gear and lack of hazard pay for essential workers, and the lack of adequate affordable housing.

One of the women occupying the home is Couper Orona, a former San Francisco firefighter who is now disabled and can’t work. She said she’s homeless in San Francisco living in a tent and RV and was relieved to move into the Castro neighborhood home.

“This is our home now,” she said. “We belong here.”

San Francisco’s rents remain astronomically high. According to the real estate website Apartment List, the average two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,094 in April.

“It’s cold out here and there are no places for us to go,” Orona said. “Our city leaders and (Mayor) London Breed need to make something happen and make something happen now.”

Activists have been stepping up pressure on San Francisco Mayor London Breed to move more homeless residents into hotels to protect them from becoming ill during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, a few dozen people spread out in front of Breed’s home, staging a die-in to call her attention to the plight of people living in emergency shelters and transitional housing programs, which have seen large outbreaks of COVID-19. More than 100 residents and staff at Multi-Service Center South, the city’s largest navigation center, tested positive

for the virus, along with 22 residents and staff at Casa Quezada, a transitional housing facility.

The city says it has secured leases for more than 2,700 hotel rooms, but only a little over 1,000 of those rooms are occupied.

"We're continuing to move more people into these sites every day as we respond to this pandemic," said Andy Lynch, a spokesperson for Breed's office.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed an emergency ordinance last month demanding the city lease at least 8,500 rooms — a strategy Breed has called “unrealistic.”