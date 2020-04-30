Why It's Hard to File for Unemployment Right Now

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, it’s been clear from your emails and tweets to us that for so many of you, the process of filing for unemployment benefits has been confusing and sometimes infuriating. We went looking for answers and an explanation of the technical issues that people are coming up against when they try to file their claims.

Guest: Jenna Gerry, senior attorney with Legal Aid At Work

How Hospitals Prepared for the COVID-19 Surge

Governor Gavin Newsom says it’s not safe to loosen shelter-at-home orders unless hospitals can handle a potential surge in COVID19 cases. Even though California seems to have flattened the curve so far, a future spike is possible, especially when current restrictions soften.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED Science