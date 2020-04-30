Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing Candidates, Campaigns to Pivot

The coronavirus pandemic has upended life as we knew it, forcing us to figure out new ways to live, work and play. Politics is no different, as candidates and campaigns are trying to reinvent themselves too.

Take Sepi Shyne. She announced she was running for the West Hollywood City Council with a video message back in November that proclaimed she was running on "people power."

There’s never been a woman of color on the West Hollywood City Council, and Shyne, whose family fled Iran when she was five, is hoping to become the first. In early March, she had a fundraiser at her mom’s place in San Jose. And that’s when she realized everything was about to change.

"Some people were scared to come, and the flights got canceled that night, Shyne said. "We were supposed to leave after the fundraiser but we ended up having to take a rental car, getting home at four in the morning."

Campaigns have always thrived on people — volunteers making phone calls and knocking on doors. Candidate meet and greets in living rooms, handshakes, selfies and rallies, are all pretty much forbidden right now. So with a momentous election just a few months away, the political world is racing to meet the new reality.