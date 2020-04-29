Sacramento County Investigating Deputy's Use of Force Against 14-Year-Old Boy

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating use of force by a deputy who was recorded on video as he struggled with a 14-year-old boy he was trying to detain.

The 15-second video of the incident, which took place Monday in Rancho Cordova, begins with the boy on his back on the ground and the deputy's right knee near the youth's chest, the Sacramento Bee reported. The video shows the deputy, who appears to be white, grabbing the African American teen's right wrist and pulling his arm in an apparent attempt to turn the teen onto his stomach.

The teen appeared to resist, and the deputy used a hand to push the youth's face toward the ground while pulling the teen's right hand behind his back. The deputy then punched the teen with his right hand while holding him down with his left hand.

Sen. Kamala Harris posted the video of the incident to her Twitter account Tuesday, calling it "a horrific abuse of power."