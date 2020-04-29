Fewer Traffic Collisions Mean Longer Waits For Organ Donations

As we shelter in place, an unintended consequence of the coronavirus pandemic has come to light. The number of traffic collisions and fatalities has gone down. Aas a result, people waiting for kidney, liver, and heart transplants are having to wait longer.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

California's Finances Will Take A major Hit From Coronavirus

It’s too early to tell just how hard the COVID-19 pandemic will hit California’s finances. The state official in charge of signing the checks issued by California is keeping a close eye on the revenues coming into the state’s coffers.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

New Study Finds Harmful Indoor Pollution From Gas Appliances

UCLA is out with a new study about the emissions gas appliances release in our homes. This is at a time when many of us are spending more time at home than maybe ever. The study finds that gas appliances cause harmful indoor air pollution.

Guest: Rachel Golden, Sierra Club