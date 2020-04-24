Conservative Group Sues Gov. Newsom Over Coronavirus Relief for Undocumented Workers

A conservative legal group asked the California Supreme Court Thursday to block Gov. Gavin Newsom from using state funds to help undocumented immigrants impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The nonprofit Center for American Liberty, whose CEO is Republican party official Harmeet Dhillon, filed an emergency petition alleging that the governor’s plan to put $75 million into a state disaster relief fund for undocumented workers hard hit by job losses is illegal.

Newsom announced the fund on April 15, which he said would be supplemented with $50 million in private donations, and would help provide one-time $500 grants to about 150,000 unauthorized workers who are not eligible for unemployment insurance or federal stimulus checks.

“California is the most diverse state in the nation. Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient,” Newsom said last week in announcing the first-in-the nation fund. “Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis. We are all in this together.”

The funds will be dispersed “through a community-based model of regional nonprofits with expertise and experience serving undocumented communities,” he said.