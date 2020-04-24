With outbreaks of COVID-19 at skilled nursing facilities around the state, April Verrett, President of SEIU 2015, talks to Marisa and Scott about the members she represents and efforts to protect them at their job. She also discusses her childhood in Chicago, how organizing in California offers a national platform, and her hopes for the rebuilding of the state's economy.
Political Breakdown
April Verrett on Leading the Nursing Home Workers at the Center of the Coronavirus Pandemic
29 min
SEIU 2015 President April Verrett
