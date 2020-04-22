Recently Released State Prisoners Are Testing Positive for COVID-19

Officials got him a hotel room and an ankle monitor.

“We have public health officials bringing him groceries and everything that he needs," Kendall said. “He's going to have to remain in quarantine in that location.”

Alarmed by the incident, Kendall asked his county’s probation department to identify any other people recently released from CIM, which is in Chino.

One man had been, but it turned out he didn't have the virus, Kendall said. Still, he's concerned about the lack of advance notice.

“He was released on the exact same day from the Chino prison in the exact same fashion,” Kendall said. “We received no notification — none.”

CDCR spokeswoman Dana Simas said prison nurses notify county health officials whenever they release inmates who were quarantined for exposure to COVID-19. No people known to have the virus had been released, she said Monday.

But Sheriff Kendall wants CDCR to communicate about all releases from CIM.

“What I want to know is how many releases did Chino make?” Kendall said. “Where did those guys go?”

A third man released from CIM on April 6 was recently confirmed to have COVID-19, Lake County News reported Tuesday.

"It's kind of frustrating," Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin. "The lack of information sharing is a result of the federal HIPAA laws (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) that really restrict when medical information can be shared and with what agencies it can be shared."

Martin hopes that in the future, CDCR will work around those restrictions to notify county law enforcement of any releases from prisons with high infection rates.

"If we know that someone is coming from one of those facilities, maybe we reach out to them, we offer them services, maybe we offer them testing, of monitor them, check to see if they have any signs or symptoms," he said. "It's not to punish them, it's nobody's fault that they catch coronavirus. But we wanna make sure that they're safe, and our community's safe as well."