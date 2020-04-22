Here's Why California's Immigrant Communities Need Coronavirus Information In Their Own Languages

But advocates say immigrant communities don’t just need translated guidance about the virus. They need to get the answers to their own questions about how to cope and how to access resources during the pandemic.

“Many of these people that are giving out information in Spanish, may not be listening to what the community is going through,” said Mily Treviño-Sauceda, executive director of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas.

“Even public officials have gotten into radio spots to give an announcement saying, ‘We’re here for you, we’re giving out information, go to this place.’ … But they’re not getting information from the people themselves saying, ‘These are the problems we’re having to get to where the clinics are, to get to where the services are.’” said Treviño-Sauceda. “Most of the workers are working more hours and by the time they get off, places are closed. Or the merchandise or whatever is given out. And by the time that farmworkers try to arrive, there’s nothing for them.”

Flores-Haro is working to get answers to the questions raised by her Radio Indígena listeners.

“One thing that I still don’t have an answer for: What are the recommendations for someone to social distance when maybe, it’s a whole family in a room, right? And there’s multiple families in a house,” Flores-Haro said.

She said her biggest challenge is deciding what information is the most important for people to know, at a time when the deluge of information about the novel coronavirus is constantly changing.

Because COVID-19 is so contagious, said Singh, it’s in the interest of everyone that all communities have access to information they understand, to prevent the spread of the disease. Breakdowns in communication can have dire consequences, he said.

According to Singh, the mother of a family that recently arrived in the Central Valley after flying from Punjab, India, went to a local hospital for a coronavirus test, but she didn’t have someone with her who could translate between English and Punjabi. When hospital staff sent her home after the test, she thought it meant that she was negative. But four days later, she learned otherwise.

“She got the call to tell her she was COVID-positive,” Singh said. “She ended up exposing her family. And her son ended up getting tested positive for COVID as well. So really making sure that all communities are getting the right information, it’s really imperative for the safety of the individual, the families, and our entire community.”

Wildfires Exposed Flaws in Emergency Notification System

The ability of California’s state agencies to notify immigrant communities about emergency situations was put to the test during recent wildfire seasons.

A December 2019 audit examined government responses to the 2018 Camp Fire, the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fires and the 2017 Thomas Fire. It found that none of the counties impacted had issued evacuation warnings in languages other than English.