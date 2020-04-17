US Rep. Ro Khanna, San Francisco Economic Forecast, Pet Adoptions Surge

US Rep. Ro Khanna

On Wednesday, millions of Americans received economic impact payments in their bank accounts — up to $1200 per person. Also this week, another five million people filed for unemployment. Altogether, 22 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. Economists don’t yet know how long or deep the recession will be. Several legislators say Americans need some sort of ongoing financial relief.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Santa Clara

San Francisco Economic Forecast

This week, San Francisco shared new economic data with current and future impacts from COVID-19 on the city. Immediate losses include hotel, sales, parking and transfer taxes. In the long-term, there will be losses from property and business taxes. Just how hard will the city be hit by this economic downturn? We’ll discuss new revenue predictions from San Francisco’s chief economist, with a focus on the city’s massive tourism industry.

Guests:

Ted Egan, San Francisco chief economist

Joe D’Alessandro, CEO, San Francisco Travel Association

Pet Adoption Surge

Many people stuck at home have decided that now is the perfect time to adopt a pet. So many, in fact, that shelters have reported record numbers of people looking to adopt or foster animals. But as the financial impacts of COVID-19 settle in, shelters are also taking in a high volume of abandoned animals.