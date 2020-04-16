Coronavirus Communication Could Make or Break Politicians

"One of the hardest parts about this is you're having to give people a lot of bad news, which is normally not what a politician wants to do," said Matt James, former communications director for the Kaiser Family Foundation. He also worked for several elected officials and says the COVID-19 pandemic presents a unique set of challenges for all politicians.

"We're wrestling with a political crisis like I've never seen in my lifetime. Having been around a lot of politicians for a long time, this one is certainly different than almost anything I've ever seen," James said.

Communications strategist Chris Lehane has managed his share of political crises, guiding Bill Clinton, Al Gore and many others through very choppy waters. He says in a situation like this, it’s all about an elected official’s credibility — and that people are drawn to leaders who are confident, realistic and focused on the common good.

"Really understanding that we are in a moment where people are going to be looking for solutions, answers, leadership from government. And in particular, I do think that there is a togetherness here," Lehane said.

Lehane and many others say more than the president it is the governors — like Andrew Cuomo in New York, Maryland's Larry Hogan and Gavin Newsom in California — who are transcending the usual political lines by sticking to facts without sugar-coating them.

On March 19, Gov. Newsom made California the first state to issue a stay-at-home order.

"This is a moment that we need to make some tough decisions, and this is a moment where we need some straight talk, and we need to tell people the truth," he said that day.

Since then, Lehane says Newsom's daily press briefings have shown discipline and focus while avoiding distractions, like arguments with the president of the United States.

"Balancing, giving people optimism and hope while still grounding them into reality and then giving them optimism and hope. I mean, we will get through this. There will be another side. Our institutions will be intact," Lehane said.

"The organizing principle of everything that you're doing has to be anchored around public health and safety. And that is really the prism by which everything that you're doing needs to rise and fall around," he added.

Lehane, citing Winston Churchill during World War II, said effective handling of a crisis either changes the way leaders are perceived or brings new appreciation for qualities people didn't especially find likable before.