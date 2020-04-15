CA Won't Go Back To 'Normal' Anytime Soon

Governor Gavin Newsom is laying out a road map for what the easing of California’s coronavirus lockdown might look like. At his daily briefing on the state’s approach towards managing the pandemic, he ruled out a return to the way things were just a month ago.

Reporter: Guy Marzaroti, KQED

What Does The Coronavirus Mean For California Real Estate?

There is no industry in California that hasn’t been touched by the coronavirus pandemic including residential real estate. Some of the hottest housing markets in the state are reeling from the shock, but this doesn't necessarily mean lower housing prices.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

California's Early Shelter-In-Place Order May Help Its Economic Future

With the economy thrust into turmoil by the pandemic, we’re spending a lot of time wondering what the way out of this moment might look like. One thing is clear, the road to recovery will be a long one.

Guest: Mary Daly, President, Federal Reserve Bank Of San Francisco