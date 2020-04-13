Patients, Staff at State Hospitals Worry Coronavirus Will Wreak Havoc

The California Department of State Hospitals has been scrambling since mid-March to put protective measures in place to prevent the spread of infection. In written answers to questions, an official said the department is following the guidance of the California Department of Public Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “continues to plan, assess and evolve its preparedness and response due to rapidly changing circumstances.”

The 13,000-employee workforce is being screened before they are allowed to enter the facilities. Visiting has been suspended, as have most admissions and discharges. And each of the five state hospitals in the past week has established quarantine units for patients pending test results or those suspected of infection. A statewide “isolation/quarantine strike team” is reviewing those protocols. Meanwhile, staff have been directed to maintain social distancing, according to state officials, and to instruct patients to do so.

The department declined to share how many of the system’s 6,000 patients have been tested for the virus, but internal records obtained by KQED show that count at 30 as of April 8 — just one of them at Patton. None have tested positive, though two employees, both at Patton, have. So have three outside contractors working at Metropolitan State Hospital.

Despite the department’s statewide efforts, a half dozen employees, labor union leaders and several patients expressed concerns in recent interviews that the hospitals remain at risk.

“There are lapses for the staff members and lapses for patients where there are all these areas that the virus can seep in,” said Chuck Garcia, a senior psychiatric technician at Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County’s Norwalk.

Some employees interviewed for this report asked that their names be withheld, fearing retaliation if they spoke on the record. Garcia spoke as a staff union leader, chapter president of the California Association of Psychiatric Technicians.

He and others said screenings that staff undergo before entering the building are flagging only those who are symptomatic or have knowingly come into contact with someone who is ill, and that makes protective measures inside the hospital even more important.

Most movement by patients in and out of hospitals has ceased. But Garcia said ill patients who needed to be hospitalized at outside facilities have left and returned. While they were tested for the coronavirus at those facilities, Garcia said, some remained hospitalized for a long time after the test — nine days in the case of one patient — and were not retested or quarantined when they returned to Metropolitan.

“They should be retested upon returning and go straight to the isolation unit where everybody's got protective equipment,” Garcia said.

The department, citing medical privacy laws, did not respond to questions about that case.