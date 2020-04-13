Want to Thank a Health Care Worker? Say it With a Card.

The project has evolved quickly, with friends jumping in to help with a website where all information on donating PPE as well as letter-writing can be found. “We just started posting on Instagram and texting friends and asking if people wanted to help us write letters,” Hildebrand said. As the project progressed, more people began to write in with requests — with friends or siblings in various locations.

“I collect the names of the health workers that are submitted to us and then I assign out a health worker or multiple health workers for each volunteer.” The volunteer writes a letter, and then the letters are sent out. “It's pretty simple,” Hildebrand said.

A minor challenge thus far is that some people don’t have stationary or paper around the house. Hildebrand is working with a graphic designer friend to make postcards for those who do not have card-making supplies readily available.

For those without supplies there are some similar campaigns, such as the “Thank a nurse for their service” email campaign sponsored by National Nurses United. Hildebrand's campaign is unique, in part, because it is also something parents can do with kids.

She’s also working on ways of figuring out how to best thank others on the frontlines such as farmworkers and essential workers in homeless services or others who may not be categorized as health care workers, but are still essential workers. “We'll take volunteers and we'll take names from anyone,” she said.

For those wondering if writing letters is safe, Hildebrand recommends writers wash hands before beginning their note. She also recommends using a sticker stamp (rather than one you lick) and to seal the envelope, she suggests using a damp towel to avoid any possible contamination.

To sign up to write a letter or suggest a letter be mailed to someone contact: Thankourhealthworkers at gmail.com