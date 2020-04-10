Restaurants Denied insurance Claims, Connecting Spiritually during Pandemic

Restaurants, Already Reeling, Face New Hurdle from Insurance Companies

This week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution saying that COVID-19 results in property loss or damage and poses an “extreme danger” to the public. The action is intended to help small businesses such as restaurants which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. According to the California Restaurant Association, 20 to 30 percent of restaurants in the state are at risk of closing permanently due to the crisis. Restaurants like Cassava in San Francisco and elsewhere in the state are staying open by shifting to takeout or delivery service only. Many of them have applied for federal or city funds to survive the crisis. But now they face a new hurdle as insurance companies deny claims filed for lost income because the coronavirus did not result in a direct physical loss or damage to their commercial property, according to the insurers.

Guests:

Yuka Ioroi, co-owner and general manager, Cassava

Laurie Thomas, executive director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association

Faith in the Age of Coronavirus

As millions of Americans stay at home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, houses of worship are no longer places that people can gather for support and affirmation. So faith-based communities have had to adapt by conducting services online to keep their followers safe, yet spiritually connected. Still, delivering sermons in a house of worship empty of parishioners can be a challenge for religious leaders accustomed to communion with their congregation. It’s also provided an opportunity to reflect on and reimagine traditional religious holidays like Passover, Easter and Ramadan which are all taking places this month.

