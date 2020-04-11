Coronavirus: Who Stressed the Dogs Out?

Until last week, that is. In the span of just a few days, the two dogs got into fights so vicious that their owners had to physically separate them.

“Here we were thinking we had normal, well-behaved dogs who loved each other and suddenly they were at each other's throats,” Caiola said.

Pepper and Sunny, who once lived together “like sisters,” she said, now had tufts of hair missing from behind their ears and “little scratches” on their lips and noses.

The fighting changed the dynamic in the house, forcing the human residents to separate their 60-pound dogs.

“You don't want to hurt yourself. You don't want to hurt your dog," said Caiola. "It's very stressful.”

Of course, the dogs' behavior wasn't the only thing that was suddenly different. Like many of us, Caiola was now spending her days working from home. Instead of seeing Pepper after work for playtime and snuggles, she was planted at the dining room table, calling sources, concentrating on edits and churning out articles on heavy topics like domestic violence victims forced to shelter in place with their abusers, and how undocumented Californians with COVID-19 are getting treatment.

“Now that I'm working at [home], I think [Pepper] feels that she needs to be next to my desk,” Caiola said. "So she's, you know, not like going and having fun like she used to.”