Meeting Spiritual Needs During the Pandemic

Hotel Rooms for Healthcare Workers Treating COVID-19 Patients

health care workers battling the coronavirus could soon get free hotel stays under a program announced by Governor Newsom.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Oakland Teachers Donate Stimulus Checks to Their Students

Undocumented workers who’ve lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are left out of unemployment benefits and the federal stimulus package... even if they pay taxes. Now, teachers and principals at Oakland Unified are pledging to donate their stimulus checks to struggling families.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Meditation Is Popular During Tough Times

In times of high stress and anxiety, experts, including the California Surgeon General, say having a mindfulness practice, like meditation, can be helpful. So it’s no surprise that Google searches for the word “meditation” are at an all time high, now that we have a global pandemic on our hands.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED