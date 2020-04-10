Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of New York City's public hospitals, updates Marisa and Scott on the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, the health system's greatest need, and what is necessary to restart the economy. He also discusses how his siblings' developmental disabilities influenced his career and his time spent as the leading health official in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Political Breakdown
Dr. Mitchell Katz on Battling Outbreaks from AIDS to Coronavirus
29 min
Mitchell Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals, photographed in 2011 when he was DIrector of Los Angeles County Health Care Services. (Michael Wilson)
