Tele-Medicine Gets a Boost During Pandemic

State Cuts Deals to Provide Masks to Hospitals

California has started to cut its own deals with manufacturers to dramatically increase the number of N-95 and surgical masks it can provide to hospitals and front line workers during the pandemic.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

Riverside Skilled Nursing Facility Evacuated

Staying in Riverside, a skilled nursing facility there that’s had an outbreak of the coronavirus has been evacuated. That after employees didn’t come to work two days in a row.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR

Tele-Medicine Gets a Boost from Coronavirus

The pandemic is changing how we interact with medical professionals. For instance, Medicare and Medicaid have expanded access to tele-health appointments for their members. This means more elderly and low-income people can now get healthcare from practitioners without visiting a clinic or hospital.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED