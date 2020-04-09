KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Tele-Medicine Gets a Boost During Pandemic
Morning Report

Tele-Medicine Gets a Boost During Pandemic

8 min
KQED News Staff
Coordinator Brandy Hartsgrove demonstrates how the telehealth connection works at The Chapa-de Indian Health Clinic in Grass Valley, Calif. Via this video screen, patients can consult doctors hundreds of miles away. (Salgu Wissmath for NPR)

State Cuts Deals to Provide Masks to Hospitals

California has started to cut its own deals with manufacturers to dramatically increase the number of N-95 and surgical masks it can provide to hospitals and front line workers during the pandemic.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

Riverside Skilled Nursing Facility Evacuated

Staying in Riverside, a skilled nursing facility there that’s had an outbreak of the coronavirus has been evacuated. That after employees didn’t come to work two days in a row.
Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KVCR

Tele-Medicine Gets a Boost from Coronavirus

The pandemic is changing how we interact with medical professionals. For instance, Medicare and Medicaid have expanded access to tele-health appointments for their members. This means more elderly and low-income people can now get healthcare from practitioners without visiting a clinic or hospital.
Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

Sponsored