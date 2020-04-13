She Almost Died From Symptoms That Screamed Coronavirus, But Her Tests Were Negative

"This mild infection starts normally with a fever,” said Maria Van Kerkhove with the WHO Health Emergencies Program. “You have some aches and pains. You'll have a dry cough."

Sherd is Australian by birth, but has lived with her husband and daughter for five years in a quiet waterfront community in Novato.

A week after she came home from her trip, she awoke to the strange sound of her own breathing.

“I can't actually replicate the sound,” Sherd said, “If you can kind of imagine getting cellophane paper and crushing it up and then releasing it, and it makes a sound like, ‘snap, crackle and pop.’”

Her husband, Simon Yudelevich, asked if he should take her to the hospital.

“And I say, ‘No, I'm not that sick. I just sound strange. I'll be fine,’” she said.

The rest of her story may sound familiarly chilling: her condition rapidly deteriorated and she almost died.

After checking in at the Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Emergency Center a few days after she started feeling sick, Sherd remembered waiting in an isolation room for her doctor to see her.

“All of a sudden, it was like someone had come up behind me, put a plastic bag over my head, and I could not breathe.”

Sherd has no memory of the next four days. She said that during that time, she developed pneumonia in both lungs and multiple organ failure.

“I was literally drowning in my own lungs,” she said. “They really did not expect me to come through.”

When she finally woke up, Sherd said her doctors told her they hadn’t seen a patient in her condition recover so quickly.

“I had ICU nurses coming in their suits, giving me high-fives and touching me, saying, you’re the good luck story,” she said.

Sherd’s doctors declined to speak with KQED due to Kaiser’s privacy policy. But Sherd said they told her she had all the symptoms of a serious case of COVID-19: dry cough, high fever, pneumonia in both her lungs.

Yet Sherd tested negative for the virus not once but three times. She said this baffled her doctors, who treated her the way they would any COVID patient.

“They told me to come back in a few months to get a fourth test, to see if any antibodies to the virus show up in my blood,” she said.