Zoom-Bombing Leads To Vigilant Zoom-Bouncers

Governor Anticipates Tough Economic Times In California

As California responds to the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments are burning through enormous amounts of money. Governor Gavin Newsom says all that spending now means painful fiscal times later.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Los Angeles County Rolls Out Self-Administered COVID-19 Tests

Los Angeles County has become the center of the coronavirus pandemic in California, If you live there and think you might have COVID-19 you can now get tested. Formerly, testing was largely reserved for at risk populations like the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Reporter: Kathryn Barnes, KCRW

California officials are granting fracking permits again. The state had put a hold on applications for the controversial oil extraction technique last July because of growing safety and environmental concerns.

Reporter: Ted Goldberg, KQED

Zoom-Bombing gives rise to Zoom-Bouncers

you’ve heard of “zoom-bombing,” where trolls hijack an online video conference and post awful things. But have you heard of zoom-bouncing? It’s a new word for the coronavirus pandemic lexicon:

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED