You Could Receive a $63 Credit on Your April Utility Bill

Lisa Pickoff-White
Californians could see higher utility bills as people spend more time at home. (tommaso79/iStock)

Next week, California utility regulators are going to vote on whether to extend a utility bill credit to customers.

PG&E customers who use the utility for electricity and gas are set to receive a $62.91 credit on their April bill. PG&E natural gas-only residential customers receive a $27.18 credit and PG&E electric-only residential customers a $35.73 credit.

Many Californians need the credit. Residential electricity usage has already risen by 15% to 20%, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The April credit existed far before the novel coronavirus sparked shelter-in-place orders throughout California. The California Climate Credit comes from a state program that power plant owners, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases have to pay into. Normally, customers receive the credit twice a year. Originally in 2020, PG&E customers were supposed to receive the credit in April and October.

People who receive their electricity through a local government or community choice aggregator will also receive the credit. So a CleanPowerSF customer's credit is the same as a bundled PG&E customer's.

Now, commissioners are going to vote on April 16 on whether customers should receive the second credit in two installments in May and June. Public comment is still open for the proposal.

Some people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 may also qualify for the CARE Program, which provides a 20% to 35% discount on utility bills.