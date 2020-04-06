You Could Receive a $63 Credit on Your April Utility Bill

Next week, California utility regulators are going to vote on whether to extend a utility bill credit to customers.

PG&E customers who use the utility for electricity and gas are set to receive a $62.91 credit on their April bill. PG&E natural gas-only residential customers receive a $27.18 credit and PG&E electric-only residential customers a $35.73 credit.

Many Californians need the credit. Residential electricity usage has already risen by 15% to 20%, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The April credit existed far before the novel coronavirus sparked shelter-in-place orders throughout California. The California Climate Credit comes from a state program that power plant owners, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases have to pay into. Normally, customers receive the credit twice a year. Originally in 2020, PG&E customers were supposed to receive the credit in April and October.

People who receive their electricity through a local government or community choice aggregator will also receive the credit. So a CleanPowerSF customer's credit is the same as a bundled PG&E customer's.