Nancy Pelosi on Coronavirus Response: 'We Need a General'

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopped on the phone to talk with KQED Monday morning, she seemed to be in a reflective mood.

When asked how she and her family were doing, the 80-year-old San Francisco Democrat said her large Italian-American family is "keeping our distance," adding that "it is particularly challenging in this holy week, which means a great deal to all of us because it is a special time, a glorious time for our faith."

Pelosi is a devout Catholic who regularly attends church and takes her faith seriously, especially as it relates to social justice, the poor and the "do unto others" part.

Asked for her thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic, Pelosi said, "...sadness prevails. And it is a time when we would have three hours of reflection and contemplation to take us to the glorious moment of resurrection on Easter Sunday. And hopefully ... there is a hope at the end, 'the of the hope of the resurrection,' as we say in mass, at the end of this tunnel. We have to believe that."