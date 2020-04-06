KQED is a proud member of
Food Banks Cope With Surge in New Clients
A warehouse where donated food is stored at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood on March 18, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Healthcare Workers Could Lose Immigration Protections

There are thousands of immigrants among the healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. But for years, the Trump Administration has tried to end the protections that allow many of these immigrants to live and work in the U.S.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

A Bucket Brigade Born of Natural Disasters Now Fights the Pandemic

Residents in lots of California communities have gotten good in recent years at organizing themselves to respond to natural disasters, like wildfires and mudslides. Now near Santa Barbara, those same skills are being used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reporter: Stephanie O’Neill 

