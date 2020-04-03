Use the Face Mask, Luke

Sure, wear your cloth face mask, just remember that California health officials say social distancing and hand washing are still the best ways to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Friday that people wear cloth face masks in public, especially in places like grocery stores and pharmacies.

True to form, President Trump quickly undercut the CDC recommendation by saying that he wasn't planning on wearing a face mask.

Unless face masks are proven killers, I say at this point we need to do everything we can and I, for one, will be wearing a face mask in public ... no matter what President Coronavirus "Hoax" says.