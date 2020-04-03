Stay-at-Home Order Extended, Helping Vulnerable Residents, DIY Face Masks

Bay Area Extends Extreme Measures to Slow Coronavirus Cases

This week, all nine Bay Area counties extended stay-at-home orders. Eight of them until at least May 3, along with new restrictions — from banning most construction activity to closing dog parks, playgrounds and public picnic areas. Napa extended its order until at least May 1. Also, California schools will likely stay closed for the rest of the academic year. So far, California hospitals have not seen the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases which have overwhelmed New York and other hotspot regions of infection. On Tuesday, top White House scientists revealed data showing that actions like social distancing and shutting non-essential businesses can be effective to slow the transmission of the virus if done early and aggressively.

Guest:

Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology, UCSF

Helping Vulnerable Residents Left Behind

This week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors announced financial help for city residents who don’t qualify for COVID-19 federal relief funds. The emergency fund would provide $500 per month to qualifying undocumented immigrant workers and their families, as restaurants and other job sites have closed. Other Bay Area localities and nonprofits are also stepping up to help those struggling financially during the crisis. In San Francisco, Mission Asset Fund is raising money for low-income workers, students and immigrant families who don’t qualify for federal coronavirus relief. This week, the nonprofit started giving $500 cash grants to Bay Area families and California college students.

Guest:

José Quiñonez, CEO and founder, Mission Asset Fund

SF Artist and Store Owner Teaches Mask Making Online

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone, even those who are healthy, should now wear a cloth face covering in public settings where it may be difficult to follow social distancing social distancing measures.The new guidance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus comes amid a nationwide shortage of face masks and other personal protective equipment that health workers, first responders and governors have for weeks now been pleading for. It’s a problem in need of an urgent solution, even a DIY one. Last week, San Francisco-based artist and boutique owner Jennie Lennick held a free online workshop on how to sew face masks from cloth and elastic bands. She repurposed leftover fabric from clothes she made before the pandemic, teaching dozens of people who donated their crafty creations to health workers around the nation.