Home Baked: How Pot Brownies Brought Some Relief During the AIDS Epidemic

By this time, Meridy was making money. She had good friends and time to paint. The one area of her life that felt unfulfilled was her love life. So Barb set her up on a blind date.

He had been going to UC Berkeley, but he dropped out to go to the Berkeley Psychic Institute. He was also a painter.

Doug went to Meridy’s house, and saw her at the top of these long Victorian stairs, with light beaming behind her.

“It was a very strong impression,” he says. “And that first week with her I did more drugs than I'd done in my life previously up until that point in time. It was pretty wild.”

They moved in together almost right away, into a firetrap of a warehouse in San Francisco’s Mission District, and Doug joined Sticky Fingers Brownies.

A New Neighborhood Route

Barb went back to working in theater, so Sticky Fingers hired a new baker, Carmen Vigil, who ramped up production to about 10,000 brownies per month.

Which makes you wonder, why would they draw so much attention to themselves if they’re doing something illegal?

Doug explains, matter-of-factly, “The way to be invisible in a situation is to stand out.”

They’d deliver the brownies wearing outrageous outfits.

Dressing up played really well in her newest neighborhood route: the Castro. It was the destination of people from across America who wanted to come out.

“There were beautiful boys everywhere,” says Meridy. “There was a style: there were sideburns and mutton chops and mustaches. They were draped over cars and leaning on buildings and sitting on steps. Lovely men everywhere.”

She also hand-delivered to Castro resident Sylvester, known as the Queen of Disco. Sylvester’s breakout hit, "Mighty Real," was playing all over the country.

Meridy says, “He always had an entourage, and there'd be Sylvester, generally in lounging pajamas or kimono, and they'd buy a massive amount of brownies.”

Sticky Fingers Brownies became so popular in the Castro that Meridy could hardly keep up, so her friends at a neighborhood hotspot called the Village Deli started selling them from behind the counter, friends like Dan Clowry.

“Mer was just coming by with a big smile and her beautiful eyes. I always thought she looked like a mermaid or like a peacock feather,” Dan says.

Dan moved to San Francisco on June 11, 1978. He drove his Oldsmobile convertible into the neighborhood, and saw the iconic Castro theater sign.

“I had such a feeling of excitement and thrill. I could tell I was starting a new life. And I wasn't disappointed."

Within hours, Dan landed a job at the Village Deli. “And by the end of the day I was stoned on brownies," he says.

By this time, Meridy was lugging more than brownies around. In late 1977, she and Doug had a baby daughter, Alia. Meridy would push the baby stroller with brownie bags hanging off the sides.

“They could have been diaper bags! It was a good place to hang the brownies. They were heavy,” she says. She carried up to 40 dozen brownies at a time.

Dan says, the fact that everyone knew they could pick up Sticky Fingers Brownies at the Village Deli gave the cafe a bit of celebrity status. “This added to the the general feeling of euphoria in the Castro at the time.”

'It All Came Crashing Down'

Gay liberation politics were hot and happening in San Francisco.

Meridy frequented most of the stores in the neighborhood, including Castro Camera. It was a tiny, cluttered photo shop, that also served as campaign and organizing headquarters for Harvey Milk, who was becoming the most iconic figure of the gay liberation movement. Harvey had sworn off drugs when he got into politics, but that didn’t mean his employees or campaign volunteers abstained.

Dan remembers, “You know, I got there in June of ‘78, so I only had, what, four or five months of euphoria, then it all came crashing down.”

In late November, a young Diane Feinstein made a now-famous statement to the press, “As President of the Board of Supervisors, it’s my duty to make this announcement. Both Mayor Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk have been shot and killed. The suspect is Supervisor Dan White.”

“I can remember standing in the warehousing and going, ‘Oh, my God,'” Meridy says. “I could feel the earth shift.”

Dan Clowry remembers, “You could feel the shock, the stillness on Castro Street."

At nightfall, a silent candlelight vigil went from Castro Street down to City Hall.