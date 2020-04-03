Marisa and Scott are joined by Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) to talk about the state's progress in battling COVID-19 and expanding testing in medically underserved communities. Ruiz also discusses his childhood in the Coachella Valley, his strategy to raise money in order to attend college, and the reason he left the emergency room to run for Congress.
KQED Political Breakdown
Congressman Raul Ruiz on Expanding Coronavirus Testing, Fundraising to Attend College, and Going from the ER to Congress
28 min
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) joins Political Breakdown on April 2, 2020.
