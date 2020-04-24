Bay Area Braces for Budget Deficits as Coronavirus Dries Up Local Tax Dollars

A new memo projects an $80 million budget shortfall over the next 14 months.

At a virtual city council meeting this week, Reiskin said the city needs to start making “challenging decisions” as revenues from sales and property tax continue to fall.

“None of us have ever seen such a precipitous drop in revenues in such a short time. ... And the sooner we make those decisions, the better. Because delaying the budget adjustments means cutting deeper,” he told city council members.

During the meeting, Councilmember Dan Kalb urged his colleagues to begin assessing what city services are “truly vital” as they begin to discuss layoffs.

Councilmember Sheng Thao added, “It's crucial that we include our city employees and the local unions in the conversation as we move forward.”

Reiskin and the city's director of finance, Adam Benson, said they will continue to work with Mayor Libby Schaaf on balancing the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which is expected to be released in mid-May.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, new projections predict the city's deficit will double, growing to between $1.1 and $1.7 billion over the next two fiscal years, according to San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield.

Those deficit calculations only reflect anticipated lost revenue from hotel and property transfer taxes due to the shelter-in-place order, said Rosenfield. Expenditures related to the public health crisis — such as acquiring hotel rooms for healthcare workers and homeless people — are not included.

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman of District 8 said the city is prepared to start tapping into its reserves.

“We will also need to make changes to this current year's budget to get us through to the end [of the year]," said Mandelman. "None of that is going to be pleasant, but the really hard part is going to be putting together the budget for next year.”

At a budget committee meeting held remotely in early April, Mayor London Breed's budget director, Kelly Kirkpatrick, presented a plan to curb current year spending by placing a hiring freeze on non-essential workers, prioritizing essential capital projects and halting other new programs.

Breed plans to introduce a balanced budget for the next fiscal year in early August.