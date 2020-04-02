UC, CSU Leaders Ease Admission Requirements Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Seniors already have acceptance or rejection letters from UC and CSU in hand, but typically acceptance can be rescinded if students’ spring semester grades drop dramatically.

For Oakland senior Malia Johnson, who attends Fremont High School, the changes are welcome.

“It’s relieving that they’ll accept a pass/no pass, so I don’t have to worry about that,” she said. “And they’ll just accept the GPA that I have.”

Still, she’s concerned about some of her friends who had viewed their senior year as a way to boost up their GPA and make up credits.

Johnson was accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is getting ready to start there this fall. She says given how overwhelmed high school administrators are right now, she’s been anxious about getting a hold of her final transcripts. The new flexibility from CSU is a relief.

“It allows me to give my school a break because I would have bothered them for a transcript,” she says. “So now I can relax and let them figure out how they’re going to do that.”

The revised requirements impact more than 550,000 students who apply to CSUs and UCs.

UC changes include:

Suspending the letter grade requirement for A-G courses completed in winter/spring/summer 2020 for all students, including those already admitted to UC as freshmen.

Suspending the standardized test requirement for students applying for fall 2021 freshman admission.

No rollback of admissions offers resulting from students or schools missing official final transcript deadlines

For transfer students, a temporary lift of the cap on the number of transferable units with “pass/no pass” grading applied toward the minimum 60 semester/90 quarter units required for junior standing.

Google provides free wi-fi for students



Google has agreed to tackle the problem of some students lacking internet connectivity as a barrier to digital distance learning by providing free wi-fi to 100,000 rural households across the state.

Close to 20% of California students lacked digital connectivity at home before the pandemic hit. While the additional hot spots won't solve the issue for all of the state's rural areas, Gov. Gavin Newsom touted the hot spots as high-quality internet that will help close the gap.

In a tweet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company wants to help make distance learning "more accessible."