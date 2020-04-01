Detainees Panic As Coronavirus Appears In ICE Detention Centers

CA Schools Likely Closed For The Rest Of The Year

Across the state the debate about just how long school will be out because of the COVID-19 pandemic is intensifying. California’s superintendent of schools is telling districts to prepare for learning outside the classroom for the rest of the school year.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

Governor Warns Of Emotional Toll On Isolated Seniors

Isolation might be a good way to stay physically healthy but it can take an emotional toll. Governor Gavin Newsom says a call, text, or knock on the door can help seniors get what they need right now, whether that’s food or just someone to talk to.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

ICE Detainees Panic As Coronavirus Appears In Detention Centers

As cases of Coronavirus begin to emerge in prisons, jails, and immigration detention centers across the country, the tens of thousands of people who are being held while awaiting immigration hearings are starting to panic. In California lawyers have filed suit demanding the release of thirteen immigrant detainees at high-medical risk.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

New Federal Standards Will Increase Fossil Fuel Emissions

The Trump administration has gutted one of the U.S’s biggest efforts to fight climate change. Trump’s new standards for auto emissions revoke Obama-era clean car rules and will increase fossil fuel emissions for years to come.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED