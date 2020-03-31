Newsom Asks Californians to Check on Seniors During Coronavirus Outbreak

In the early days of California’s COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom advised anyone 65 or older to self-isolate at home. That amounts to 5.3 million people in the state. Now, several weeks into the pandemic, Newsom is urging Californians to safely check on their elderly relatives and neighbors.

Newsom announced a new initiative Tuesday that he's calling "Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In." It encourages people to call, text or give a physically distanced knock on the door to seniors in their lives. Newsom said it can help ensure people have the food and prescriptions they need. But it can also help combat other side effects of the pandemic.

"The deep anxiety people are feeling being isolated at home, and the loneliness people are feeling," Newsom said.