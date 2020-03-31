Will Coronavirus Tenant Protections Really Help Renters?

A lot of renters are wondering what help, if any, is coming their way as the coronavirus pandemic upends the economy and the household budgets of many Californians. All this just as we deal with shelter-in-place orders that are lasting longer than anyone ever could’ve imagined just a few weeks ago.

Guests: Anna Scott, KCRW, and Erin Baldassari, KQED

With Traffic Clear, Garcetti Closes Farmers Markets

Mayor Garcetti made a series of announcements yesterday that give a glimpse into just how much daily life has changed. In his daily address on the city’s coronavirus pandemic plans, he named a new target in efforts to control overcrowding.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report co-Host

Weirdest Coronavirus Coping Strategy Yet: Mill Valley Residents Howl Every Evening

We’ve been trying to end on a lighter note, and talk about ways we connect with each other during shelter-in-place. Well, in the Marin County town of Mill Valley, people have taken to howling like coyotes every night at 8 o’clock.