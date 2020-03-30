COVID-19 Medical Supply Shortages: Why and What to Do?

This weekend, we learned from Governor Gavin Newsom that the federal government sent 170 ventilators from the national stockpile to L.A. County. But they didn't work.

How California's Medical Supply Stockpile Was Dismantled

California once had a plan for a pandemic like this one. In 2006, coming off the avian flu scare, the state invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a stockpile and three fully-equipped mobile hospitals. But during the 2008 recession, the state slashed the funding to maintain the stockpile.

Guest: Will Evans, Reporter, Center for Investigative Reporting

Silicon Valley Re-Tools To Meet Needs of Medical Workers Treating COVID-19

One Silicon Valley manufacturer that’s made big changes to what they produce because of the COVID-19 outbreak is Carbon 3D. The Redwood City company is using their 3D printers to make test swabs and face shields.

Guest: Ellen Kullman, CEO, Carbon 3D